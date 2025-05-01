Sanjay Khanna gets additional charge of Chairman and MD of BPCL

New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) announced that Sanjay Khanna has assumed additional charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. Currently, he serves as the Director (Refineries) in the company.

A chemical engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli and a postgraduate in finance management from Mumbai University, he has over three decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services.

Prior to becoming Director (Refineries) he headed Kochi and Mumbai Refineries of BPCL. As Executive Director of Kochi Refinery, he played a key role in commissioning the first ‘Niche Petrochemical’ project of BPCL, Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP).

Sanjay Khanna also serves as a Director on the Boards of Bharat Petro Resources and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. Additionally, Khanna is also the current Chairperson of ‘Technical Committee for petroleum Refineries’ under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).