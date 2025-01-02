Samsung’s Sandeep Singh Arora joins Xiaomi as CBO

New Delhi: Xiaomi India announced the appointment of Sandeep Singh Arora as its Chief Business Officer.

Arora will lead the business development initiatives, driving revenue growth, cultivating new strategic partnerships, and expanding market presence.

Arora has over three decades of experience in managing and growing consumer brands. Most recently, he was with Samsung India's Consumer Electronics division as Head of the Online Business Unit and then the Head of Marketing Communications.

He has also held senior leadership roles as VP of Marketing at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (The Times of India Group), Category Director & EVP of Marketing at PepsiCo India, and Unilever.

Arora holds a PGDM in Business Management and Marketing from IIM Ahmedabad, bringing extensive expertise in driving business strategies and brand development.

“Xiaomi India is at the forefront of transforming the tech landscape in India and its commitment to making innovative technology accessible to all is truly inspiring. The culture, the core values and the dynamism of the brand are unmatched and resonate with my values. Our focus will be on delivering exceptional products to aspirational Indians. I am looking forward to this new innings and contributing to the success of Xiaomi’s business in India," said Arora.