Samsung TV Plus sets sights on APAC growth with key leadership appointments

New Delhi: Samsung has made key leadership appointments across its TV services business.

Brigitte Slattery has been named the first Regional Head of Samsung TV Plus in Asia Pacific, overseeing regional content, operations, product, and marketing to drive local growth.

Slattery will report to Salek Brodsky, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Samsung TV Plus. Prior to Samsung, Slattery held roles at Network Ten, Foxtel, HBO and NBCUniversal.

Samantha Cooke has been promoted to Head of Marketing and Analytics, Samsung Ads Southeast Asia and Oceania.

With experience in previous publisher and agency roles, Cooke will lead marketing and data efforts to drive results for partners while aiming to fuel the brand’s regional growth.

In addition, Virgile Edragas has expanded his role to Head of Data and Analytics APAC, and Alex Smith has joined Samsung Ads after over a decade at Nielsen to lead its role as a founding member of the Video Futures Collective (VFC) and key industry bodies.

"The remarkable growth of ad-supported TV underscores the immense potential for advertisers to reach highly engaged audiences through streaming," said Alex Spurzem, Managing Director, Samsung Ads, Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO). "These leadership appointments are a testament to both the team’s achievements to date and the huge opportunities still ahead for brands and advertisers.”

Slattery added, “Audiences still love watching TV channels - the only difference is now they are streaming it. We've made the free TV experience easier and instant, so when you switch on a Samsung TV, you’ve got a great mix of both local and global premium content ready to go.”