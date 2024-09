Delhi: Samsung is reportedly cutting its workforce in India due to declining sales, with layoffs expected across sales, marketing, and operations.

Reports suggest job cuts could range from high single digits to as much as 20% of staff. A restructuring may also result in key executive departures.

Samsung faces stiff competition from Xiaomi and Vivo, alongside conflicts with offline retailers over pricing and margins. Over 30 senior executives have left recently, many joining Xiaomi.