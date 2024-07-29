Samir Singh bids farewell to Unilever after 27 years

New Delhi: Samir Singh, former chair of Unilever Asia and head of Unilever Singapore Hub, is leaving the company after 27 years. He plans to join another firm, with details to be announced later this year.

In a LinkedIn post, he highlighted the importance of his team, the relationships he built, and the impact of company culture over grand statements of vision.

“What kept me at Unilever and Hindustan Unilever for such a long time, beyond the diversity of roles and locations, beyond the successes and failures, are the small and often overlooked joys of this everyday existence,” he stated.

Singh has over two decades of experience with Unilever where he has worked in different capacities. Prior to being the chair of Unilever Asia and head of Unilever Singapore Hub, he handled the Global Skin Cleansing division. He has also served as the Executive Director of Personal Care. He was also the Global Brand Vice-President from 2010 to 2014.

Singh joined Unilever back in 1998, as an area sales manager. By 2006, he was handling the company's skincare division as the marketing director. He has experience of working on purpose-led and sustainability-centred campaigns for Unilever. He has worked on brands like Dove, Lux, Lifebuoy, Pepsodent, Close Up etc.