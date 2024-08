New Delhi: Sameer Kapoor has resigned from the post of Senior Vice-President, Paytm Ads, where he had been working for almost five years.

He declared it on his LinkedIn wall.

He was associated with Paytm Ads in the year 2020 as a Vice-President of Business and has previously worked with Hotstar, Google, Starcom, and Madison World.

He dropped a hint for the next move, as Kapoor said he is excited to take up the challenge of building for Indian businesses and consumers.