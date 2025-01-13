Samay, Rinku, Farida Jalal try to stop Paatal Lok’s Hathi Ram from reaching Nagaland

New Delhi: With anticipation skyrocketing for the next chapter of Prime Video’s critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok, Hathi Ram Chaudhary’s audacious decision to embark on his journey to Nagaland has sparked a nationwide frenzy and intrigue. From popular stand-up comic Samay Raina cheekily offering a feature on his show instead, to renowned cricketer Rinku Singh ominously warning, “Wahan toh tera sab kuchh tootega,” the pushback is undeniably real. Even paparazzi Manav Manglani dishes out some fashion advice—“Airport look toh change karlo!”—while veteran actress Farida Jalal ups the ante in classic Bollywood style by dropping a thaali, a fiery “maa kasam”, and a dose of 90s’ melodrama to stop him. The cherry on top? A reel from Aman, the pineapple guy, singing his heart out, begging Hathi Ram to stay put. But our man, ever-so determined, shrugs it all off with his trademark sass: “Nagaland toh jaunga, kya hee hoga?” What lies ahead—fortune, misfortune, or absolute mayhem? Well, only Paatal Lok Season 2 will tell!

Talking about Paatal Lok and sharing his excitement, popular comedian, Samay Raina said, “This show is epic! The first season stood out for its humor and meme-worthy dialogues that gained their own fanbase. It is one of those shows which hits hard and resonates with today's pop-culture milieu. It was an instant yes to have collaborated with the cult crime thriller franchise and with the iconic character of Hathiram.”

Raving about the series’ originality, Farida Jalal highlighted, “In my five decades in the entertainment industry, I’ve witnessed countless changes in storylines, cinematography, long-format shows, and new entertainment mediums. Yet, only a few projects are crafted with the precision and authenticity of Paatal Lok. The magic this team has created on screen is truly fascinating, and I’m glad to be associated with this acclaimed series in some way.”

Paatal Lok Season 2 pushes Hathi Ram Chaudhary into uncharted territory, testing his resilience and morality like never before. As he confronts both a ruthless criminal underworld and his personal demons, the lines between duty and obsession blur, leading him to face his darkest fears. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the crime thriller is written, created, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. The new season marks the return of its lead cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag, alongside new cast members such as Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, among others, in pivotal roles. Paatal Lok Season 2 is set to premiere on January 17, exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.