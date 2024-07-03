Samarjit Choudhry joins Brave New World as Managing Partner and CEO

New Delhi: Brave New World has brought in Samarjit Choudhry as Managing Partner and CEO. The agency handles a portfolio of clients across the spectrum - like Swadesh, Zalora (south east Asia) Wildcraft, Stanley Black& Decker, Revolt etc.

Commenting on the development Joono Simon, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, said, “Samarjit coming on board at the helm as Managing Partner and CEO is a significant step up for Brave. Samar is an astute strategic thinker who brings years of business building and team building experience across different markets. In an integrated environment that is constantly evolving, Samar’s in-depth understanding of new media platforms, while being foundationaly strong will help us further consolidate our position as an integrated brand experiences company.”

Choudhry said, “Among the many things that joono and I agree and some that we disagree upon the most significant is that we believe in the power of ideas to not just build brands but change the way we as humanity think and behave.Brave was born in the digital age but we chose to not be a digital agency but as an Agency that believes in solutions that are media agnostic that champions the pivotal idea. Tactical advertising today wins awards but very rarely builds a brand and that's what we are working to fix. We are about solving the short term goals but also building long term value for our clients.”