Samantha joins Ronaldo & Virat in health-first endorsement club, rejects 15 brands last year

Mumbai: Having worked on her own health rather diligently, Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced her staunch belief against endorsing products that represent unhealthy lifestyle choices.

In a podcast interview with Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as FoodPharmer on Instagram, Ruth spoke about making many life-changing decisions in her personal and professional life.

This includes rejecting brand deals by many multinational brands, including cola brands, with whom she, until recently, was more than glad to be associated.

Ruth mentions how the detection and treatment for her autoimmune disease, myositis, has shifted her focus to responsible representation and she doesn’t associate herself with any products that represent an unhealthy lifestyle.

In a conversation with Himatsingka, Ruth said, “When I entered this industry in my 20s, the symbol of being successful was based on the number of projects you have, the number of brands you endorse and how many brands want your face on their products and I was very happy that all of these big multinational brands wanted me as their brand ambassador.

Ruth highlighted how over a period of time she has taken note of what a brand stands for, not just monetarily but also from a health point of view. She has chosen to strategically disassociate from brands that don’t match her criteria of well-being.

“I’ve said no to and let go of almost 15 brands just last year—and of course, that meant crores and crores of money lost. Now, every time there’s an endorsement, I vet my brands with three doctors before I agree to endorse them.”

She further said, “But today, I realise that I couldn't have been more wrong. I was almost forced to introspect on my choices, and I knew I had to follow what felt right. Today, I feel that my younger self should apologise to my older self for doing all that nonsense,” she said.

Inspired by her health journey battling myositis, Ruth launched her podcast show Take 20 Health, wherein she interacts with health and medical professionals who help audiences get familiar with the causes and treatments of myositis and other similar diseases.

In the past, cricketer Virat Kohli declined to renew his endorsement deal with PepsiCo in 2017, stating that he wouldn’t “consume these things,” and therefore couldn’t promote them.

For the record, Ruth became Pepsi's brand ambassador in April 2023, featuring in their 'Rise Up, Baby!' campaign that aimed to empower women and challenge societal norms. However, that changed following her diagnosis of myositis.

Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan ended his association with a mango drink brand after a young fan questioned its sugar content, saying he doesn’t want to endorse products that could harm children.

Actor Anushka Sharma and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar have also spoken about being selective with their endorsements, prioritising products they believe in.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global example of a celebrity distancing himself from unhealthy brands, and his stance made headlines worldwide. At the UEFA Euro 2020 press conference, Ronaldo made a strong statement by moving two Coca-Cola bottles out of view and holding up a bottle of water instead, saying "Agua" (water)—subtly but powerfully advocating for healthier choices. That simple gesture reportedly wiped billions off Coca-Cola’s market value and sparked a global conversation around celebrity influence and health consciousness.

Conversely, some celebrities continue to endorse products like tobacco and junk food. For example, Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with pan masala brands, and various actors and sports personalities have endorsed sugary drinks and fast food products.

These endorsements often attract criticism for promoting unhealthy lifestyle choices, especially among impressionable audiences.