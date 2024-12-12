Salesforce restructures operations in South Asia, appoints Arundhati Bhattacharya as CEO

New Delhi: Salesforce has announced a restructuring of its operations, creating a unified 'South Asia Operating Unit'.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the former Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India, has been appointed to lead this new unit, effective from February 1, 2025.

Bhattacharya, who has been at the helm of Salesforce India since joining from State Bank of India in 2020, will now oversee operations across a broader region, including Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Her new role will continue from her base in India, with the ASEAN sales leadership team reporting to Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Managing Director for Sales in India, who will report directly to Bhattacharya.be