Salesforce names Mankiran Chowhan Managing Director for India sales and distribution

New Delhi: Salesforce has appointed Mankiran Chowhan as Managing Director, sales and distribution, India, as part of its broader focus on the expanding Indian market. Chowhan has been with Salesforce for three and a half years and takes on this new responsibility following internal leadership changes.

In a LinkedIn post announcing her elevation, Chowhan recalled her early impressions of the company. Reflecting on the company’s platform and its impact across sectors, she said, “Whether it’s enabling AI-powered productivity, hyper-personalised experiences that fuel growth, delivering superior customer satisfaction, or turning data into real-time actionable insights... our unified platform has consistently helped customers unlock real-world value.”

Chowhan described India as a “strategic priority” for Salesforce and noted the “tremendous” growth potential in the market. She expressed gratitude to Arundhati Bhattacharya and Arun Kumar Parameswaran for their support, and thanked teams across the ecosystem for their continued commitment.