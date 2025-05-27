Sakth launda pighal gaya: Shaadi.com and Madison’s MOMS turn stereotypes to slush

New Delhi: MOMS, an outdoor specialised unit of Madison World, delivered a culturally resonant campaign for Shaadi.com that melted more than just ice — it melted stereotypes.

In the heart of Bandra, a life-sized ice sculpture of a “Sakth Launda” stood under the Mumbai sun, paired with the line: ‘Sakth Launda dhoop mein nahi, sirf tumhare liye pighalta hai.’ The idea — a clever twist on a popular pop-culture phrase — was brought to MOMS by Shaadi.com’s in-house creative team.

Recognising its spark and potential to create real-world impact, MOMS came on board to lead the end-to-end production, transforming the idea into a tangible and unforgettable experience.

MOMS handled everything from concept visualisation to audience engagement — executing an activation that turned heads at Carter Road and sparked conversation far beyond it.

Bringing this to life required meticulous planning and flawless coordination: from sculpting a full-scale human figure entirely out of ice to transporting and installing it in peak summer heat, every detail was a logistical feat. The campaign proved that even the most fleeting mediums, like melting ice, can leave a lasting impression. The installation drew high engagement both on the ground and online, with countless Mumbaikars stopping to interact, photograph and share the experience.

“This campaign was an opportunity to take a digital-first cultural reference and turn it into a tangible, real-world moment that stopped people in their tracks,” said Deepa Gupta, VP – South & West, MOMS.

“At MOMS, we constantly look for ways to merge creativity with cultural relevance. Melting a stereotype — quite literally — allowed us to push boundaries and craft something unforgettable.”

Abhishek Malik, Associate Director – Creative & Social, Shaadi.com, shared, “This idea stood out instantly — fresh, fun, and built for attention. As advertisers, we know that’s the real currency, and creating a real-life iceman helped us earn it. Flipping the ‘sakth launda’ trope made it all the more memorable. Kudos to our in-house creative team and partners for pulling it off so seamlessly.”