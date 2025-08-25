Sajith Sivanandan to take charge as CEO of Tata Digital

New Delhi: Tata Digital is set to appoint Sajith Sivanandan as its new chief executive officer, according to an ET report. Sivanandan, currently president of Jio Mobile Digital Services, is expected to assume the top role at the Tata Sons-owned ecommerce and services arm in the coming weeks.

The appointment follows the departure of Naveen Tahilyani earlier this year and comes amid a broader restructuring of leadership roles and strategy within Tata Digital. As per the report, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran had taken direct charge of the company’s operations amid management churn.

Sivanandan, a former Google executive who led the company’s payments and Next Billion Users initiatives in India and Asia-Pacific, brings extensive experience in scaling consumer internet businesses.

His responsibilities at Tata Digital are expected to focus on strengthening the group’s presence across ecommerce, quick commerce, and digital services, where it competes with established players such as Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, and Reliance, according to ET report.