Saina Nehwal joins Naarica as investor and brand ambassador

New Delhi: Naarica, a menstrual hygiene company, has announced its partnership with the badminton player Saina Nehwal, who has joined as an investor and brand ambassador.

Naarica claims to manufacture reusable and eco-friendly menstrual care products. The company was built in France.

The menstrual hygiene market has a projected CAGR of 16% and an expected market size of $522 million by 2025.

Nehwal said, “I am proud to partner with Naarica as a strategic investor and brand ambassador. Menstrual hygiene is a critical yet often overlooked issue in our country. Through this collaboration, I hope to create greater awareness and provide women with access to the high-quality, sustainable products they deserve. This is more than a business investment—it's a step toward empowerment and change.”

Shruti Chand, Founder, Naarica, said, “Partnering with Nehwal is a huge milestone for Naarica. Our vision is to make absorbent intimate wear more accessible. Nehwal is a strong voice; her advocacy for our product will help us navigate through different demographics and help educate audiences on absorbent sanitary care as important hygiene care products. This partnership will enable us to enhance our product offerings to cater to all, scale operations, and expand our outreach to underserved communities.”