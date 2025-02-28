Saif Ali Khan to be the face of McPherson and Valentine

New Delhi: McPherson and Valentine, a sunglass brand, has named Saif Ali Khan its brand ambassador.

A symbol of royal sophistication and effortless charm, Khan perfectly personifies the spirit of McPherson and Valentine—where heritage meets contemporary luxury, said McPherson and Valentine in a statement.

The company is founded by Matthew Bending and Paresh Khivesara, and traces its roots to Scotland. The founders also created MacV.

There are two collections of the brand, The Classics and the Super Model Collection.

Saif Ali Khan said, “I’ve always believed that style is timeless. Khivesara, and their team have created fine-quality sunglasses, and I’m happy to be associated with this brand.”

“I could not have imagined a better brand ambassador than Saif Ali Khan,” said Khivesara, Co-Founder, McPherson and Valentine. “His persona mirrors the brand—elegant, sophisticated, and timeless. Just like Khan, our sunglasses exude effortless charm and premium quality.”

The collection is currently available at MacV stores in over 50 cities.

The brand is actively partnering with eyewear enthusiasts in India.