Saif Ali Khan delivers personalised greetings to customers in “The Nawabi Surprise” by Behrouz Biryani

New Delhi: Behrouz Biryani has announced the launch of their campaign, "The Nawabi Surprise” featuring actor Saif Ali Khan. The campaign will use AI to offer customers personalised video messages from the actor.

With every order of Behrouz Biryani, customers will receive a palace-shaped card, which has an interactive, openable door and a hidden QR code that unlocks a personalised video greeting from Saif.

Nishant Kedia, CMO, Rebel Foods said, "This Diwali, we wanted to create something truly memorable for our customers, combining the royal essence of Behrouz Biryani with cutting-edge personalisation. With Saif Ali Khan’s charm and our Nawabi Surprise, we’re bringing a unique blend of tradition and technology to elevate the festive experience. This initiative reflects the brand's deep-rooted traditions while embracing innovative approaches to create a memorable celebration.”

The personalised greeting can be shared across social media platforms.