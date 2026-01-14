New Delhi: Sahil Shetty is expected to take over as CEO of Fortune Media Group. Fortune Media Corporation, also known as Fortune Media Group is a multinational media company behind Fortune magazine, Fortune.com, and other Fortune-branded business media properties, including the Global Forum, Most Powerful Women, and Brainstorm conferences.

This follows Shetty’s resignation as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Business News Cluster, News18 Studio at Network18 Media & Investments. A key commercial leader in Network18’s digital and studio ecosystem, Shetty has driven revenue strategy, branded content growth and digital monetisation across business news assets.

He was elevated to the CRO role in June 2024, leading revenue for News18 Studio’s business news cluster at a time when the industry was scaling studio-led branded content and high-impact brand partnerships.

Before becoming CRO, Shetty served as National Head, Digital Revenue & Strategy (June 2022–July 2024), National Head, Digital Revenue (March 2020–March 2022), and West & South Head, Digital (February 2019–March 2020). Prior to Network18, he worked with Bennett Coleman (Times Group), and earlier held roles in the UK with Barclays, Vodafone and Accenture.