Safex Chemicals appoints Chandrashekhar Shukla as President, Sales & Marketing

Delhi: Safex Chemicals, announced the appointment of Chandrashekhar Shukla as the new President of Sales and Marketing. Shukla brings 30-year experience in managing profit center operations, international marketing, and sales and portfolio management for companies such as Bayer, BASF, and DCM Shriram and Crystal Crop Protection.

His experience spans managing P&L responsibilities in pesticides, seeds, and farm equipment across India, Thailand, and East Africa.

Most recently, he served as the Head of International Business Development at Crystal Crop Protection. His career also includes his role as Vice-President of Business Development at Dhanuka Agritech.

S.K. Chaudhary, Founder Director of Safex Chemicals Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Shukla to the Safex family. His vast experience aligns perfectly with our mission to drive growth and innovation throughout the chemical industry. We are confident that his leadership will significantly contribute to our ongoing success and expansion."

Shukla shared his excitement about joining Safex Chemicals Group, saying, "I am honored to join Safex Chemicals, a company renowned for its commitment to excellence across the chemical industry. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Safex, engaging with our diverse customer base and partners, and driving forward our mission to innovate and provide high-quality chemical solutions for various sectors."