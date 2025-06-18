Sachin Tendulkar joins Reddit as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar has been named brand ambassador for Reddit. The association is set to build on Reddit’s expanding sports-focused communities and user engagement in India and beyond.

Tendulkar will now have an official Reddit profile, u/SachinTendulkar, where he is expected to share personal reflections, match-related insights and exclusive content. He will also feature in upcoming marketing campaigns for Reddit in India and in international markets.

“For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field. In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together,” Tendulkar said. “I’m especially looking forward to discovering conversations on IndiaCricket and IndianSports. It’s a unique platform where people truly share what they love. This association gives me an opportunity to connect with fans in new ways and celebrate our shared love for sports.”

Durgesh Kaushik, Reddit’s Vice President of International Growth, highlighted the alignment between Tendulkar’s legacy and the platform’s community-driven ethos. “Sachin Tendulkar, a name synonymous with cricket excellence, possessed a remarkable ability to transcend boundaries and unite people through his extraordinary talent. His presence on the field fostered a powerful sense of community among fans, who were drawn together by their shared admiration for the 'Master Blaster,’” he said.

“We are immensely proud and excited to officially welcome the 'Master Blaster' as Reddit’s Brand Ambassador. We believe that his participation will enrich the experience for cricket fans worldwide, offering them unprecedented opportunities for interacting and connecting with one of the game’s greatest icons,” he also added.