Sachin Gupta joins Lenskart as VP Marketing

New Delhi: Lenskart has appointed Sachin Gupta as Vice-President Marketing. Gupta shared the announcement through a LinkedIn post.

Sharing his career update, he expressed his excitement about working with the company’s Founder, Peyush Bansal.

“Career Update: Joined Lenskart.com as VP Marketing. Peyush is a real visionary and one can easily get dazzled with his hustling attitude. Looking forward,” Gupta said in a LinkedIn post.

Before joining Lenskart, Gupta worked as Senior VP Marketing at Astrotalk. He has also worked with organisations like Oziva, JungleWorks, MobiKwik, and YepMe.com.

He was also the Founder of two companies, including The Himalayan ROI, a digital marketing agency and De Octa.

Gupta holds a B.Tech degree from IIT, Roorkee.