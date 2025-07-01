Saatvik Green Energy appoints Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Saatvik Green Energy (SGEL) has announced the appointment of actor Kartik Aaryan as its official brand ambassador.

According to the company, the association stemmed from a conversation between SGEL Chairman and Managing Director Neelesh Garg, Managing Director Manik Garg, and Chief Executive Officer Prashant Mathur. The decision to bring Aaryan on board followed a discussion on brand representation and alignment of values.

Neelesh Garg, Chairman and Managing Director, SGEL, said, “We saw that same integrity, hard work, and humility in Kartik’s journey, from Gwalior to global stardom. That’s when we knew, it wasn’t a pitch, it was a purpose.”

Manik Garg, Managing Director, SGEL, said, “As we step into a new decade of our journey, Kartik Aaryan becomes not just the face of the brand, but the voice of this belief. With Kartik, we aim to inspire people to choose a cleaner, better, more self-reliant tomorrow.”

Commenting on the appointment, Kartik Aaryan stated, “I’m excited to be part of the Saatvik brand. As someone who believes in responsible choices, whether in life or work, this association feels natural. Clean energy is not just a necessity, it’s a shared responsibility. I’ve always believed in backing missions rooted in integrity and I’m looking forward to this wonderful collaboration.”

Prashant Mathur, CEO of SGEL, added, “Kartik represents the new India, ambitious yet authentic. He’s not just a youth icon, he’s a believer. In ethics, in effort, in empathy.”