RuPay gets naming rights for Zomaland season 5

New Delhi: Zomato Live has announced the fifth season of RuPay Zomaland, the food and entertainment festivals. RuPay will have its name seamlessly integrated into Zomaland’s entire framework.

As part of the Integrated Logo Unit (ILU), this edition of Zomaland will feature RuPay-exclusive zones and lanes.

In a statement, RuPay said, “This partnership allows RuPay to directly connect with a young, dynamic audience and reinforces its commitment to promoting positive lifestyle choices.”

This season, RuPay Zomaland will kick off in Delhi on January 18, 2025, and will travel to seven cities across India, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Indore.

Ramesh Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer, NPCI, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Zomato for the fifth season of Zomaland, which promises a mix of innovation and immersive experiences. It allows us to tweak consumer engagement with RuPay-exclusive zones, express lanes, and curated premium experiences. We believe in transforming each touchpoint to connect with digitally savvy and socially active users. The partnership cements our commitment to making RuPay synonymous with unforgettable moments and enabling good lifestyle choices for cardholders.”

Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO, Zomato Live, said, “We’re thrilled to mark five incredible years of Zomaland. This isn’t just a festival; it’s a celebration of India’s diverse food heritage and how integral it is to our modern culture. The success of the fourth season set a new benchmark, and we are super excited for what's to come this season. We’ve gone bigger and bolder this season, featuring premium experiences with curated food tastings by some of the most exciting restaurants in the country, new ticket categories, and both a main stage and a brand-new workshop stage. From exclusive dining experiences to electrifying entertainment, RuPay Zomaland Season 5 will be an immersive celebration of all things food and culture. We’re looking forward to switching the ‘Feast Mode On’ with everyone this season!”

The presale of tickets for the festival will be exclusively available for RuPay cardholders on the District app from 12.00 PM on 29 November 2024, till 12 PM on 4 December 2024. Following this, the tickets will be available for general purchase starting at 12 PM on 4 December 2024 on the District app.