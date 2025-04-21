Runwal Realty to increase adex by 300%, onboards Sonam Kapoor as brand ambassador

Mumbai: The real estate major Runwal has unveiled a refreshed identity as ‘Runwal Realty,’ signalling the start of a new chapter in its nearly five-decade legacy.

As part of its most ambitious marketing push in 48 years, the company has announced a 300% increase in marketing spends, with a strategic pivot toward digital-first storytelling and long-term brand building.

At the heart of this transformation is the onboarding of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor as the brand’s first-ever ambassador, marking a conscious shift from product-centric messaging to a more emotionally resonant brand narrative.

Sanya Runwal

“We’ve never gone this loud before,” said Sanya Runwal, Director, Marketing and Retail, Runwal Realty.

“We’re scaling up significantly to improve both reach and consistency across platforms. The focus is now equally on long-term brand building; Runwal Realty will be increasing up to about 300% of our marketing spend in the times to come. Close to 50% of our expanded budget is being channelled into digital as we prepare for a series of upcoming launches.”

The campaign also introduces the brand’s new philosophy, “Building for Generations to Come”, reflecting its vision of creating not just homes, but lasting legacies.

“We’re building for generations, not just homes, but stories,” added Runwal. “Sonam Kapoor, with her rooted elegance, cultural relevance, and thoughtful approach to personal spaces, embodies exactly what we stand for.”

Rima Kirtikar

According to Rima Kirtikar, Group CMO at Runwal Realty, the campaign aims to cut through a saturated category with quiet confidence.

“In a market flooded with noise, our goal was to craft a brand identity that doesn’t scream but stays with you,” said Kirtikar.

“Sonam was a natural fit—luxurious yet understated. Her sense of home mirrors ours: thoughtful, elegant, timeless.”

The campaign is designed to evolve over the next several weeks, blending traditional formats with digital media, influencer collaborations, and immersive on-ground activations.

So far, more than 100 hoardings have gone live across Mumbai, with digital videos, and influencer-led content actively rolling out.

A second creative wave is planned for release this week, with experiential elements to follow.

“We’ve launched the campaign across our properties and retail spaces,” added Kirtikar. “This is just the beginning, there’s more to come, including potential brand experiences that engage customers more deeply.”

With third-generation leaders Sanya and Saurabh Runwal now playing an active role, the brand is embracing a more agile, emotionally intelligent, and digitally forward identity, said Kirtikar.

“We’ve always been known for quality construction and customer trust,” said Kirtikar. “This isn’t reinvention, it’s amplification. The difference is we’re finally telling our story the way it deserves to be told.”

As Runwal Realty prepares to launch new projects in Worli, Thane, and Malabar Hill, the focus is on expanding visibility while staying true to the brand’s enduring values.

“Real estate is a high-stakes category, but it’s also deeply emotional,” said Runwal. “People aren’t just buying homes, they’re investing in a legacy, a lifestyle, and a sense of belonging. That’s where Runwal steps in, not just to build structures, but to build trust.”