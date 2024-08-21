Rumi Ambastha moves on from Swiss Beauty

Delhi: Rumi Ambastha, associate vice-president, Swiss Beauty, is leaving the company, sources close to the development confirmed to BestMediaInfo. She joined the company in May 2023.

In her previous role, Ambastha started as the brand manager at The Man Company in August 2018. She was elevated to director of brand marketing in 2019.

She has over 15 years of experience in advertising and marketing. She has worked with healthcare brands and advertising agencies including HCL Healthcare, Manipal Hospital, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Mudra Communications, among others.

Additionally, she has handled brands at FMCG brands like Hindustan Unilever and Paras Pharmaceuticals and beverages brands like Tata Global Beverages during her time at Lowe Lintas and Mudra Advertising.