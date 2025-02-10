RR Kabel signs multi-year deal as principal partner of Kolkata Knight Riders

New Delhi: RR Kabel has signed a multi-year partnership agreement as a principal partner of The Kolkata Knight Riders.

This strategic partnership is aimed at amplifying RR Kabel's brand presence, particularly in Eastern India.

Returning for a second collaboration with KKR after its initial association in 2021, the brand reaffirms its commitment to connecting with cricket fans and strengthening its market footprint.

RR Kabel's branding will be featured on the ‘Right Chest’ of all KKR team kits during the season. This collaboration offers RR Kabel an opportunity to tap into the viewership, boosting brand recognition and fostering deeper engagement with a wide-ranging audience.

The announcement video:

Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Global, expressed, "The tournament is where energy, passion, and performance come alive, making it the perfect stage for RR Kabel. Kolkata Knight Riders felt like the right fit because their resilience, ambition, and pursuit of excellence align with who we are. Cricket brings people together like nothing else, and as a brand, we have always believed in growth, progress, and pushing boundaries. This partnership isn't just about visibility, it's about being part of something that sparks excitement and unites the nation."

Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "We are delighted to welcome RR Kabel back as a KKR partner for the upcoming season. As a globally recognized brand, their continued association with KKR reflects the strong synergy between our values and vision. We look forward to strengthening this partnership further and creating even greater impact together."