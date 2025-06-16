RPSG Group buys India Lifestyle Network for $9M, 85% below peak valuation

New Delhi: The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) has acquired India Lifestyle Network (ILN), which owns digital media properties including MensXP, iDIVA, and influencer marketing platform HYPP, for around $9 million.

The deal represents an 85% drop from ILN’s previous valuation of $60 million as per the news reports.

ILN was previously owned by e-commerce company BRND.ME (formerly Mensa Brands), which had taken over the assets from Times Internet in 2022.

The discounted sale is seen by industry observers as a reflection of BRND.ME’s changing focus, with the company actively cutting back on non-core holdings.

ILN’s founder, Angad Bhatia, who launched the platform in 2017 and helped shape MensXP’s presence in the digital men’s lifestyle space, exited the company earlier this year and has since joined Network18.

The company said it is now focused on two main business areas, health and wellness, which contribute 60% of its revenue, and lifestyle, which makes up the rest. It added that its current priority is growing existing brands rather than expanding through acquisitions.

BRND.ME had earlier made a series of acquisitions, including wearable brand Pebble, protein spread label MYFITNESS, and personal care brand Florona. However, it has recently scaled back some investments.