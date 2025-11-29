RPG Group's Anant Goenka named FICCI President for 2025-2026

New Delhi: Anant Goenka, Vice-Chairman of RPG Group, on Saturday took over as FICCI President for 2025-2026, the industry chamber said.

He has replaced Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Ltd, a FICCI statement said.

Anant has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, the chamber said.

Vijay Sankar, the Chairman of The Sanmar Group, has taken charge as Senior Vice-President of FICCI.

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, is the new Vice-President of the chamber, the statement added.