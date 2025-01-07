Royal Stag Water teams up with Netflix's Squid Game Season 2

New Delhi: Seagram’s Royal Stag has collaborated with Netflix's series 'Squid Game' for its second season.

The collaboration integrates Royal Stag's ‘Live It Large’ philosophy, offering the audience a larger-than-life experience to be part of the global cultural phenomenon that has captivated millions worldwide.

K-drama has a high affinity with the younger generation. Hence, this association allows the brand to play up on culturally relevant youth passion points, dialling up relevance and aspiration.

Joydeep Basuroy, General Manager – Marketing at Pernod Ricard India, shared, "Royal Stag’s association with Netflix’s Squid Game allows the brand to tap into the young generation’s craze for K-culture, driving up emotional connect & the brand’s youth culture quotient. Royal Stag brand has always stood for those who dream large and lead their life with passion & purpose, similar to the show’s premise. This partnership with ‘Squid Game’ season 2 allows us to offer a live-it-large experience & tangible social currency to our audience, Generation Large."

The brand is leveraging the association on various digital platforms by highlighting distinctive ‘Squid Game’ elements, including the mysterious masked guards and the show's signature symbols. Audiences can also get a chance to win exciting Royal Stag X Squid Game giveaways by visiting www.royalstagfan.com.