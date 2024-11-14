Roshni Das moves on from Intel after 20 years

Roshni Das, Vice-President, Global Marketing and CMO for the India Region, has stepped down after 20 years of service at the company.

Das confirmed the development to BestMediaInfo.com.

Das, who previously served as Regional Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, was promoted to Vice-President, Global, Marketing in July 2024.

She directly reported to Global CMO Brett Hannath.

Commenting on her decision, Das said, “I had an incredible run at Intel. After 19.5 wonderful years at Intel Corporation, I have decided to move on voluntarily this month. I have had an incredible run, and I leave with much pride in this iconic company and what it has enabled me to accomplish. ”

She joined Intel India in 2005 and has extensive experience in corporate branding, product management, and account management across diverse markets, including India, SEA, NZ, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

Prior to Intel, Das held positions in corporate sales and product management at Standard Chartered Bank and account management at Lowe Lintas.