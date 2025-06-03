Roshan Kunder becomes Director of Marketing, Ecomm & Modern Trade at NAOS India

New Delhi: NAOS India has announced the promotion of Roshan Kunder to the role of Director, Marketing, Ecommerce & Modern Trade. In his new position, Kunder will lead a range of strategic efforts focused on enhancing the company's engagement and visibility across consumer platforms.

His responsibilities will include the integration of NAOS’s digital platforms across its brand portfolio, as well as the development of a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) framework aimed at improving the consumer experience. He will also work on reinforcing the positioning of Bioderma, one of the company's key brands, with a focus on its scientific foundation and intellectual property, which includes over 80 patents. In addition, Kunder will be involved in expanding the company’s retail footprint in India.

Commenting on his appointment, Kunder said, "I am truly excited to take on this new challenge at NAOS India. The opportunity to further integrate our digital and physical strategies, while deepening our connection with consumers and highlighting the scientific innovation behind Bioderma, is incredibly motivating. I look forward to contributing to NAOS’s continued growth and success in the Indian market."