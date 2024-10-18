Rohit Tikmany joins Zeno Health as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Rohit Tikmany has joined Zeno Health as its Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

Before joining Zeno Health, he was the Senior Product Lead at JioCinema.

At JioCinema, he also worked as the head of digital marketing until November 2023. Before that, he also took care of product, design, and digital marketing for Voot & Voot Kids.

Prior to joining Viacom18, he was the Product and Business Lead at People Interactive.

He also had a brief stint as Co-Founder and COO of Limo by rBus, an urban mass-transit startup and Founder of LearnNearby.com, a hyper-local education services marketplace.

In the past, he has also worked at Manipal Universal Learning and Universal Education Group.