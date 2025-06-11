Rohit Talwar resigns as VP & Head of Marketing at Castrol India and South Asia

New Delhi: Rohit Talwar, Vice President and Head – Marketing at Castrol India and South Asia, has stepped down from his role. His last working day with the company will be August 8, 2025.

According to a stock exchange filing on the BSE, Talwar has chosen to explore opportunities outside the organisation.

Talwar took over the current leadership role on November 1, 2023, succeeding Jaya Jamrani, who had gone on a one-year sabbatical.

Prior to this, he was based in Vietnam, leading marketing for Castrol’s operations there since 2019.

A long-time Castrol executive, Talwar began his journey with the company in June 2004 as a Management Trainee.

Over the years, he held several key roles, including Head of Brand and Communication and Deputy Vice-President of Marketing for India.

He holds a Science degree from the University of Mumbai and an MBA in Marketing from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.