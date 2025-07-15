Rohit Shaw Joins Havas Media Network as Senior Vice President

New Delhi: Rohit Shaw has taken on the role of Senior Vice President at Havas Media Network, as announced in a LinkedIn post.

As part of Arena Media within the Havas ecosystem, Shaw will be responsible for managing agency relationships and key clients. The move marks a return to the organisation, where he previously worked as Strategic Client Lead between 2022 and 2024.

Shaw most recently served as Senior Vice President at Bharat Media & Entertainment Group (BMEG), where he led national planning and strategy and was involved in reviving client growth and revenue. Prior to that, he spent three years at Dabur India as Senior Marketing Manager, Consumer Marketing Strategist, overseeing media strategy and deployment across multiple categories and brands.

His earlier stints include leadership roles at Jubilant FoodWorks, where he managed marketing communications for Domino’s India, and at GroupM and Dentsu Aegis Network, where he handled media planning and strategy for brands such as Paytm, Microsoft, Nokia, and General Motors.

Shaw’s career began at Consim Info (now part of Matrimony.com) and includes significant tenures at Emami, where he worked on flagship brands such as Boroplus and Navratna.