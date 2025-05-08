Rohan Corporation onboards Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador for Karnataka

New Delhi: Rohan Corporation, a real estate company, has announced actor Shah Rukh Khan as its official brand ambassador for Karnataka.

Rohan Monteiro, Founder and Chairman, Rohan Corporation, said, "Having Khan represent Rohan Corporation is more than a partnership — it’s a meeting of dreams and determination. Just as Khan has inspired millions through his journey of hard work and passion, Rohan Corporation aspires to inspire through spaces that transform lives. With him on board, we are reaffirming our promise to redefine urban living in Karnataka and beyond."

Khan added, "It is an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Rohan Corporation — a brand that mirrors my own values of perseverance, innovation, and heart. Their commitment to creating sustainable, community-driven spaces resonates deeply with me. I look forward to being part of their incredible journey of shaping tomorrow's cities with soul and vision."