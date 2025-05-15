RK Swamy forms consulting arm to offer integrated brand, data and marketing solutions

New Delhi: R K Swamy has announced the formation of its brand and marketing Consulting Group, with a full team in place.

This service will combine multiple disciplines under one roof – brand strategy, digital experience, communications, data analytics and consumer insights.

“Over 52 years, our clients in various sectors have taught us a lot. We have time and again helped solve tricky problems and helped them succeed. This is the legacy we want to build on,” said Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman, R K Swamy.

“We are deeply vested in the Indian market. We take a lot of trouble to listen to the consumer. We believe India to be among the most challenging markets in the world for most marketers. The new Consulting Group will dive deep and produce practical solutions. This is our guarantee to clients,” said Shekar Swamy, Managing Director and Group CEO, R K Swamy.

“We have a defined set of solutions to address specific brand and marketing situations. Be it entering new markets or segments, raising competitive barriers, acquiring more customers, refreshing the brand, clarifying the brand architecture, improving the brand premium, optimising marketing spend or increasing the width of the portfolio, we can address all these situations and more,” said V V Vijay Gopal, CEO, Consulting Group.

“The R K Swamy Hansa group serves over 400 clients nationally. We will offer our new service to them and to the broader market. We intend to build a robust practice and put a strong foundation for the future of the Group,” Gopal added.