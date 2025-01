New Delhi: X has appointed Rishabh Sharma as the Head of Marketing Solutions, Asia-Pacific.

He joined X in 2017 as a Brand Strategist and, since 2022, served as Senior Manager of Brand Strategy, APAC, focusing on global customers.

In the past, he has worked with ICT Health as their Global Brand Manager for the Middle East, North Africa, and the United States.



Moreover, his prior experience also includes working as a Brand Manager at Times Internet, and as a Strategic Brand Manager at Dish TV.