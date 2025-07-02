Rishabh Pant joins Good Game as global ambassador

New Delhi: Cricketer Rishabh Pant has been named the global brand ambassador for Good Game, a forthcoming gaming reality show by Good Game Group. The show, which describes itself as the world’s first “as-live” global gaming reality programme, is set to make its debut in India.

The format combines elements of reality television and competitive gaming, with the stated objective of identifying a “Gaming Celebrity Superstar.” The company has partnered with Spunnge Media for its India launch and plans to invest up to Rs 100 crore annually into the show’s development and rollout.

Good Game is scheduled to premiere in India via a major OTT or broadcast platform, in addition to the show’s YouTube channel. It will be supported by watch parties hosted on various social media platforms. The company is currently seeking sponsorship and brand partnerships for the India leg.

Commenting on his association with the show, Rishabh Pant said, “I am pleased to associate with Good Game, who are known for their exciting and pioneering work. I am looking forward to the show and hope to have fun during this journey. I wish the team all the best for their global rollout starting with India.”

Rai Cockfield, Founder of Good Game, added, “We are honoured and thrilled to have Rishabh on-board as our first global ambassador. Rishabh is an icon in the world of sports and cricket, having proven himself to be a top performer in the world’s biggest and most high-pressure platforms. His distinguished personality, flair for the dramatic, and natural talent resonates with people across India and beyond. We look forward to Rishabh’s help in guiding and determining who is ready to take on the mantle of the next Gaming Superstar in India.”

The programme will bring together gamers, content creators, and entertainers in a competitive environment, where participants will undertake challenges across gaming, entertainment, business and promotional activities. The India winner will receive $100,000 in cash and prizes, along with an opportunity to compete in Good Game APAC.

The show will feature judges drawn from the fields of gaming, sports and entertainment. Its “as-live” format means it will be filmed, edited and released in near real-time while production is ongoing, with the goal of keeping the content aligned with current trends.

“Good Game looks to tell the stories of the entertainers driving the rise of this phenomenon and bring gaming closer to the masses. With India having the world’s largest young population and over 550 million active gamers, the country was a natural first choice for us to begin the global rollout,” Cockfield said.

He added, “Good Game activates brands through a combination of content, community and custom merchandise through their shop and subscription programs. Natural product integration is crucial to telling the brand story alongside the stories of the Gamers. Brands have responded tremendously and are excited to support Gamers through this one-of-a-kind opportunity at the intersection of content, community, and commerce.”

Participants will be evaluated on skills considered important for both gaming and wider entertainment careers, including content creation, on-screen performance, and audience engagement. The programme is positioned as a platform to help both established and emerging gaming creators expand their reach across entertainment formats and build their long-term personal brands.

According to various independent reports, India has over 550 million gamers, making it the largest gaming market by users worldwide, expected to reach a market value of close to $4 billion by 2025. Driven by a young demographic, high smartphone penetration and affordable internet connectivity, in addition to Indian governments’ focus on making India a global gaming hub and inclusion of gaming as a medal sport in elite international competitions has increased the acceptance and credibility of gaming as a mainstream form of entertainment, as well as a viable career option in India.