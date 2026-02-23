New Delhi: After over a decade working within Only Much Louder (OML), Rishabh Nahar and Ankur Kaushik have launched Beacon Live, a live entertainment and touring company focused on structured touring across domestic and global markets.

Between them, Nahar and Kaushik have contributed to the expansion of India’s live comedy touring ecosystem, working on models that enabled artists to perform in more than 60 international markets.

Their work at OML included large-format shows at venues such as Madison Square Garden, Royal Albert Hall, Scotiabank Arena, Sydney Opera House, and Dubai Opera. Domestically, they helped establish multi-city touring as a commercially sustainable model. They have collaborated with artists including Tanmay Bhat, Samay Raina, Biswa K Rath, Rohan Joshi, Sumukhi Suresh, and Suhani Shah.

Beacon Live is structured to provide touring and promotions services across comedy, music, and emerging performance formats. Its operations include domestic and international touring, original intellectual property development, cross-border programming, consulting, and strategic advisory.

Commenting on the launch, Nahar said, “After years of building touring infrastructure and working with artists across global stages, we wanted to create a platform where touring can be structured, scalable, and artist-first.”

Kaushik added, “Beacon Live allows us to bring together the experience of international touring with a focus on sustainable domestic circuits, helping artists reach audiences across markets while retaining creative control.”