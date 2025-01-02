Rikant Pittie assumes CEO and Co-founder role at EaseMyTrip

New Delhi: EaseMyTrip.com has announced the appointment of Rikant Pittie as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder.

Rikant Pittie co-founded EaseMyTrip in 2008 and has been instrumental in its growth and success over the years.

Pittie said, “The travel industry is at a transformative juncture where technology and personalisation redefine how people explore the world. At EaseMyTrip, our mission goes beyond simply offering an enhanced travel experience. It is about setting new benchmarks. We are dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that empower travellers globally. I am honoured and thrilled to take on this role and look forward to continuing the company’s journey.”