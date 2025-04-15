Ridhira Group appoints Vivek Chaturvedi as SVP, Sales & Marketing

Mumbai: Wellness company, Ridhira Group announced the appointment of Vivek Chaturvedi as Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. In his new role, Chaturvedi will be responsible for steering the company’s growth, devising strategic marketing initiatives, fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders, and leading sales efforts to further enhance Ridhira’s market presence within the wellness community. His appointment represents a significant milestone in Ridhira’s ongoing evolution in wellness-oriented and sustainable real estate.

With over 17 years of experience, Chaturvedi has worked across diverse sectors including real-estate, FMCG, ed-tech in India and Middle East. Chaturvedi holds an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and has been associated with brands such as HoABL, Lodha Ventures, Agthia, Monster Energy, Colgate-Palmolive, Kellogg’s, and Exide.

Ritesh Mastipuram, Founder & Managing Director, Ridhira Group said, “At Ridhira, we view real estate as a powerful catalyst for community transformation. Vivek’s leadership aligns seamlessly with this vision. His expertise in scaling businesses and understanding the pulse of the customer will be critical as we strengthen our market position and drive meaningful growth. We are confident that his leadership will help elevate Ridhira to new heights as we continue to redefine the future of real estate.”

Talking about his appointment, Chaturvedi said, “I’m honored to join Ridhira, a company that stands at the intersection of innovation and impact. What excites me most is the opportunity to work with a team that’s deeply committed to not just building properties, but creating enduring legacies that will serve generations to come. Together, we will push boundaries, drive innovation, and build a future where every space we create is a reflection of our values—wellness, sustainability, and community. The journey ahead is full of potential, and I’m excited to be part of this next phase of Ridhira’s growth.”