Reneta Kripalani joins InMobi as Global Head of Marketing Communications

New Delhi: Reneta Kripalani has joined InMobi as the Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C.

In her recent LinkedIn post announcing her new role, she wrote, “Through my journey so far, I’ve been lucky to be part of some incredible shifts, Unilever’s digital transformation, Amazon’s content-commerce evolution, and Purplle’s rise in D2C beauty. It’s such an exciting time for InMobi—India’s first unicorn and a true pioneer in mobile advertising and commerce. I feel incredibly privileged to be joining the team at a moment when the future is being written.”

Kripalani’s previous roles include Vice President, Marketing at Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India), Head of Brand Marketing at Purplle.com, and brand leadership positions at Network18, Think Events, and Unilever.