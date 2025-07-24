Renault to wait for India’s EV ecosystem to evolve before entry, says MD

New Delhi: French automotive manufacturer Renault is holding off on entering India’s electric vehicle (EV) segment, with the company citing the need for the ecosystem to mature before committing to product launches. The company is also nearing completion of its acquisition of Nissan’s stake in their jointly-owned manufacturing facility in Chennai, as per the report.

“We are doing our analysis. We are looking for the whole ecosystem to mature before we put the product in place,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director, Renault India.

He added, “Currently, what Renault India is looking for is the maturity of the market, the regulation and the ecosystem. All three together.”

Renault’s stance suggests a cautious approach to India’s EV market, despite having access to relevant technology. “We have everything at arm's length, whether it's hybrid ethanol or EVs, everything is available with us, so we don't need to seek technology. It's in my kitchen. It's as and when the maturity happens, the market picks up because it's very important that there is a proper ecosystem for adaptability of a customer,” Mamillapalle said.

According to the report, the company has confirmed it will continue to explore multiple powertrain options. “We will take an appropriate time to announce the launches, and one at a time. CNG and gasoline are already there. So we are talking about other energies. The endeavour to come to that level is very quick,” he said.

While Renault is yet to enter the EV segment, it is pressing ahead with its product expansion plans. The recent launch of the new seven-seater Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) Triber marks the start of a series of rollouts.

He said, “The launch of all-new Kiger is the beginning of the company's plans of bringing four products in the next two years. But that is not just the end of the story again. It's a continuation of our lineup which will happen.”

Renault currently sells three models in India, the Triber MPV, Kiger compact SUV and Kwid hatchback. However, its domestic performance has softened. In the April–June quarter of FY2026, Renault India recorded a 30% year-on-year decline in sales, down to 7,729 units from 10,969 units in the corresponding period last year. The company’s market share now stands at below one per cent.

Mamillapalle said the company’s focus is on improving utilisation of existing production capacity before chasing higher market share. “More than the market share, the company's first priority is to utilise the plant capacity that it has, with its partner, Nissan India,” he said.

In March this year, Renault Group signed a Framework Agreement with Nissan to acquire a 51% stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL), the manufacturing entity based in Chennai. Mamillapalle said the transaction is expected to be completed “very soon.”

On the new Triber, he said, “India remains a cornerstone of Renault's global strategy, driven by a strong product pipeline, expanding export operations, and a renewed focus on customer satisfaction.” He also noted that the new version is over 90% localised, which he said reflects the company’s long-term interest in the Indian market.