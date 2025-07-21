Renault Group names Stephane Deblaise as CEO for India operations

New Delhi: Renault Group has appointed Stephane Deblaise as Chief Executive Officer for its Indian operations, effective September 1, 2025.

According to the company’s statement, Deblaise will be responsible for defining and executing Renault’s strategy in India. All Renault Group entities in the country will report to him.

He will report to Francois Provost, Chief of Procurement, Partnerships and Public Affairs Officer at Renault Group.

Deblaise is currently serving as CEO of Renault Korea, a role he has held since 2022. During his tenure, he oversaw several transformation initiatives, including the positioning of the company as a global development and production hub for mid- and large-sized vehicles, as well as the modernisation of the Busan plant to support multi-energy vehicle manufacturing.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, who continues as Managing Director of Renault India, will support Deblaise on corporate affairs in the region.

Renault’s statement added that the appointment reflects “the Group’s strong confidence in his leadership and underlines the strategic importance of India as a key pillar in Renault’s global growth ambitions.”