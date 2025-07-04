Reliance Retail picks stake in UK’s FACEGYM, brings brand to India via Tira

New Delhi: Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) has acquired a minority stake in UK-based facial fitness and skincare brand FACEGYM for an undisclosed amount and is set to introduce the brand in the Indian market through its beauty platform Tira.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the companies said this strategic investment forms part of Reliance Retail’s broader push into the high-growth beauty and wellness sector.

"Through this partnership, Reliance Retail's Tira will spearhead FACEGYM's India foray – leading its local operations and market development, bringing the brand’s innovative concept to the Indian consumer," the statement noted.

Over the next five years, Reliance Retail will establish and scale FACEGYM’s footprint in India through a mix of standalone studios and curated spaces within select Tira stores located in key cities.

Tira, owned by Reliance Retail, is an omnichannel beauty retail platform that launched last year as the conglomerate’s flagship entry into the premium beauty and personal care segment.

"This expansion will leverage Reliance's robust retail ecosystem, market expertise, and deep consumer insights to introduce and scale FACEGYM's unique offering in a rapidly growing beauty space," the statement added.

Founded by entrepreneur Inge Theron, FACEGYM combines non-invasive facial workouts with performance-driven skincare products, creating a distinctive experience at the intersection of beauty, wellness, and fitness.

"The partnership reinforces Reliance Retail’s broader strategy to scale its presence in the beauty and personal care vertical, anchored by Tira," it said.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bhakti Modi, Co-founder & CEO of Tira, said, "FACEGYM sits at the unique intersection of beauty, wellness, and fitness – creating a category of its own. This aligns perfectly with the discerning beauty consumer in India who is experience-oriented, and increasingly drawn to science-backed, innovative concepts."

Angelo Castello, CEO of FACEGYM, said, "With our current strategic partnerships, we are in a powerful position to turn FACEGYM into one of the only beauty services. This partnership with a leading conglomerate like Reliance will serve as a catalyst for our global expansion by establishing our presence in the dynamic Indian market."

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a wide-ranging omni-channel network of 19,340 stores and digital platforms across segments including grocery, electronics, fashion, lifestyle and pharmaceuticals.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.30 lakh crore.