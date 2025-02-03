Reliance Retail brings Shein back to India after the 2020 app ban

New Delhi: Reliance Retail, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has relaunched the Chinese fast-fashion brand Shein in India.

This move marks the return of Shein nearly five years after it was banned in the country amidst rising geopolitical tensions between India and China.

Shein was among the numerous Chinese apps banned by the Indian government in 2020 over concerns about data security and privacy, especially in the wake of border skirmishes between the two nations.

The ban was part of a broader crackdown on Chinese apps, with Shein caught in the diplomatic tussle.

The relaunch has been facilitated through a licensing deal where Shein operates as a technology provider, while Reliance Retail retains full control over operations, data, and manufacturing.

The agreement stipulates that all customer data will be stored within India, with no access granted to Shein, addressing previous privacy concerns.