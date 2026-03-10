New Delhi: Reliance Retail has completed the acquisition of the brand Pahadi Local along with its business from Pahadi Goodness.

Pahadi Local is an Indian beauty and wellness brand built around formulations inspired by Himalayan ingredients and traditional wellness practices. The brand has gained recognition for its use of nature-based ingredients and sourcing practices connected to mountain regions.

Commenting on the business acquisition, Isha Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “At Reliance Retail, we are focused on curating brands that combine authenticity with innovation and meaningful consumer relevance. Pahadi Local’s roots in Himalayan wellness traditions and its commitment to responsible sourcing make it a compelling addition to our beauty ecosystem. We are excited to nurture and scale the brand through our omni-channel network and experiential retail platforms, while carefully preserving the purity, integrity, and storytelling that define its identity.”

The brand’s portfolio includes skincare products developed using ingredients traditionally associated with Himalayan wellness practices. One of its key ingredients, apricot kernel oil, referred to as Gutti Ka Tel, comes from sourcing networks in regions such as Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. The company has also worked with women-led self-help groups in these regions.

Following the acquisition, the founding team of Pahadi Local will continue to be involved in the brand’s creative direction, product development and philosophy. Reliance Retail plans to expand the brand’s presence through its retail formats and digital channels.