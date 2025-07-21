Reliance Industries posts record Rs 26,994 crore profit in Q1 FY26

New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a net profit of Rs 26,994 crore for the April–June 2025 quarter, marking its highest-ever quarterly earnings. The figure represents a 78.3% increase over the same period last year and a 39% rise sequentially according to PTI.

India’s most valuable company attributed the profit surge to steady gains in its consumer businesses and proceeds from investment sales. According to the company’s exchange filing, the consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 26,994 crore, or Rs 19.95 per share, compared to Rs 15,138 crore in Q1 FY25 and Rs 19,407 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 5.26% year-on-year to Rs 2.48 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.36 lakh crore.

The filing noted that the quarter’s other income included Rs 8,924 crore from profit on the sale of listed investments.

Reliance’s consumer-facing verticals, telecom and retail, continued to be key drivers of growth. Jio Platforms reported a 25% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 7,110 crore, as its subscriber base grew from 488.2 million at the end of March to 498.1 million in June. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 208.8 from Rs 206.2.

Gross revenue for Jio rose 19% to Rs 41,054 crore, supported by expansion in 5G services and fixed wireless access (FWA). The company said Jio AirFiber has become the world’s largest FWA service, with a subscriber base of 7.4 million.

"Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter, including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connections," said RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. "Our Digital Services business consolidated its market position with a robust financial and operational performance."

He added: "Consolidated EBITDA for the first quarter of FY26 improved strongly from the year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros. During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices. Our O2C business delivered strong growth, with thrust on domestic demand fulfilment and offering value-added solutions through the Jio-bp network. Performance was supported by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins."

The company’s retail business also reported an uptick, with profit rising 28.3% to Rs 3,271 crore. Customer base grew to 358 million, aided by footfall across an expanded network of 19,592 stores, up from 19,340 at the end of March. Revenue from the retail segment climbed 11.3% year-on-year to Rs 84,171 crore.

"Retail's business … customer base expanded to 358 million, along with significant improvement across operating metrics. We are focusing on strengthening the portfolio of own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers," Ambani said.

However, the company’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment saw a 1.5% decline in revenue year-on-year, impacted by falling crude oil prices and lower volumes due to a planned shutdown. Segment revenue was partly supported by increased domestic fuel placement through Jio-bp.

Despite the revenue dip, O2C EBITDA rose 10.8% year-on-year, helped by better margins in domestic fuel retail, transportation fuels, and petrochemical products such as polypropylene and PVC. This growth, however, was partially offset by reduced volumes and weaker polyester chain margins.

Ambani noted that Reliance has entered FY26 with “robust all-around operational and financial performance,” adding that momentum in its core businesses is expected to continue.