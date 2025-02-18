Reliance Consumer Products launches Campa in UAE

New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, officially launched Campa, in the UAE at the 30th edition of Gulfood, the F&B sourcing event.

This debut marks RCPL’s first entry into the United Arab Emirates. Campa Cola is being launched in the UAE with partner Agthia Group.

Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products, said, “We are excited to enter the UAE market with Campa, a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago. We are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global quality products at affordable prices to customers. We are delighted to come together with our partners today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across the UAE.”

“Campa has multi-generational relevance and reignites a memory and prompts consumers to revisit and relive those cherished moments. Campa isn’t just a drink; it’s a revival of a legacy, a taste of India, and a celebration of the spirit of today’s youth. We’re confident it will introduce a new wave of fans to its refreshing taste across all consumers in the UAE and spark nostalgia amongst Indian expats connecting them to their roots,” added Mody.

Agthia’s Chief Executive Officer Alan Smith, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Reliance Consumer Products to bring Campa Cola to the UAE. This iconic brand holds deep nostalgia for many, and we believe it will strongly resonate with the significant Indian expatriate community in the UAE, and, local consumers alike. This partnership further strengthens Agthia’s diverse beverage portfolio and reinforces our leadership in the region’s dynamic market. With our robust distribution network and market expertise, we’re excited to reintroduce Campa Cola to a new generation of consumers in the UAE.”

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon.