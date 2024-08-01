Regency Ceramics unveils new brand identity

Delhi: Regency Ceramics has announced the implementation of its new corporate identity in its physical assets such as products, dealership and other customer touchpoints.

The new Regency logo is inspired by the groove-like marks left behind by the trowel on the adhesive layer during laying of a tile. The logo is inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023 - Viva Magenta.

The renewed brand identity is inspired by Nature, Art, Movement, and global design expressions. The brand's imagery draws inspiration from the Renaissance paintings reflected across the brand’s collaterals and marketing assets.

Satyendra Prasad Naral, Managing Director of Regency Ceramics., said, “We recognise that a strong corporate brand is crucial for success in today's competitive business environment. The new brand architecture is a representation of our commitment to corporate excellence, setting the stage for enhanced trust and recognition among our stakeholders. All customer touchpoints shall be ready with the new brand Identity in time for the launch of Regency’s new range of products.”