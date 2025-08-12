Refex eVeelz becomes Refex Mobility; Anirudh Arun takes over as CEO

New Delhi: Refex eVeelz, an electric mobility solutions provider for corporates and aggregator platforms, has rebranded as Refex Mobility and announced changes to its leadership team.

Anirudh Arun has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. He has previously worked in the mobility sector, where he was involved in building large-scale, low-emission fleet systems.

Ankit Grover has joined as Chief Business Officer, focusing on expanding corporate partnerships. They join existing leadership members including Sasi A (Chief Technology Officer), Meet Goradia (Chief Operating Officer), and Sachin Navtosh Jha (Chief of Staff to the Group MD).

Speaking about the development, Anirudh said, “Mobility is more than just getting from point A to B, it’s about trust, dignity, and dependability. Our vision at Refex is to build a fleet and service culture where customers, drivers, and partners all experience that trust every single day.”

The company has also introduced a new logo, app icon, and vehicle decals as part of the rebrand.